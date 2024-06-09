Troops Record Successes Against Terrorists in Kaduna, Zamfara, Abia

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter terrorism operations across the country have achieved major successes in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in Kaduna, Zamfara and Abia states, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to national security and the safety of citizens.

In Kaduna State, troops in a decisive operation conducted a two-day fighting patrol to Kajuru and Kachia Local Government Areas, during which they engaged and neutralized five terrorists in a fierce combat at Dantarau. After defeating the terrorists, the gallant troops recovered a cache of arms, including 2 AK-47 rifles, one fabricated submachine gun (SMG), 9 AK 47 magazines, 250 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 2 motorcycles, and two handheld radios.

This victory significantly disrupted terrorists’ activities along the Maro-Enugu community axis, bolstering security in the general area.

Relatedly in Zamfara State, troops deployed along the Gusau-Tsafe-Funtua road, responding to a distress call successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt in the Angwan Chida area of Tsafe Local Government Area. During the rescue operation, troops engaged the terrorists attempting to abduct occupants of a Toyota Corolla in a fierce shootout, neutralizing two terrorists and rescuing four passengers The operation resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle, and the vehicle involved in the attempted abduction.

In Abia State, troops conducted a successful raid operation to an identified IPOB/ESN enclave located in Igboro Forest, in Arochukwu Local Government Area. Despite encountering three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the terrorists, troops successfully recovered three locally fabricated Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) and a locally fabricated Artillery Gun. The terrorists were forced to flee, as they succumbed to the superior fire power of the troops. One soldier who sustained a minor injury from shrapnel is receiving medical attention and recuperating. The destruction of this camp represents a significant blow to the terrorist elements operating in the area.

These successful operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering dedication to combating terrorists’ activities. The effective raids and fighting patrols have not only disrupted the activities of the terrorists, but also restored a sense of security and confidence among the affected communities. The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and continues to make substantial progress in the fight against terrorism.