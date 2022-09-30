Troops Raid bandits’ Den In Kaduna, Rescue Three Victims

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, along the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali. The troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons, identified as:

– Luka Ibrahim

– Yusuf Jibril

– Saminu Abdullahi

The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, eighteen rounds of ammunition, and eleven pump action cartridges.

The Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

The rescued citizens have been returned to their community. Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.

Citizens are urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operations Room, on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.