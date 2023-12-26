Troops Not Alone in Fight to Maintain Nigeria’s Unity – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has on 25th December 2023, reassured troops of 2 Division Nigerian Army of his support in making sure troops are not left out alone in the fight to maintain the beacons of unity of Nigeria.

The COAS who was represented by the commander corps of Signal Major General Gbeminga Adesina made this statement during the Luncheon organized at Major Gen J.M Inienger Sports Complex 2 Division, Ibadan.

He further stated that the entire nation stands with the troops and supports them in every step to defeating adversaries and having a peaceful Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the General officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Bamidele Alabi stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is the custodian of the country’s unity, and also urged troops to avoid distractions and focus on carrying out their duties to ensure a peaceful and stable Nigeria.

Highpoint of the event was a musical interlude from the 2 Division Band , presentation of souvenir and group photograph.