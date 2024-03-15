Troops Neutralize Two Terrorists, Recover Weapons in Taraba

In a significant operation on 14th March 2024, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army demonstrated their resilience by engaging in a fierce confrontation with violent extremists and insurgents in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The troops while acting on intelligence received on the presence of armed groups in Nayinaya, Garin Daniel and Garbatau areas of Bali Local Government, promptly launched a proactive combat patrol to pursue the extremists. Upon encountering the armed groups, the troops effectively utilized their superior firepower, resulting in the elimination of two extremists and the successful recovery of Two AK-47 Rifles, Four AK-47 Magazines, and 56 rounds of 7.62 MM Special Ammunition.

This successful engagement exemplifies the unwavering dedication resilience of the Brigade in upholding peace and security in Taraba State and environs. The residents and the general public is therefore assured that the troops of 6 Brigade remain steadfast in their commitment to rooting out all criminal elements from the state until total peace and security is restored to the general area.

The commander 6 Brigade, while commending the troops for their swift response also urged the public to provide timely information to enable the troops completely clear the area from all forms of criminalities.