Troops Neutralize Terrorists, Recover Arms, Livestock in Borno

Nigerian Army troops engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North East, collaborating with Hybrid Forces, achieved significant successes on Wednesday, March 26, 2024. In a clearance operation targeting Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclaves within the Gori general area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered arms, ammunition, and rustled cattle.

During the operation, a fierce firefight ensued, leading to the successful neutralization of one terrorist. Additionally, troops rescued several rustled cattle and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, magazines, special ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device, and a motorcycle.

In a separate offensive operation in Katsina State, troops targeted terrorist camps in the Garin Rinji general area in Batsari Local Government Area. During the engagement, two terrorists were neutralized in a gun battle. The troops, displaying courage and superior firepower, destroyed multiple hideouts, recovered two motorcycles, and rescued 25 rustled livestock.

The ongoing offensive operations demonstrate the commitment of Nigerian security forces to eliminate terrorist threats and restore peace and security in affected regions. Troops remain vigilant and are continuing efforts to clear terrorist elements from the area.