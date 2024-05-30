Troops Neutralize Six Insurgents in Kaduna

Six insurgents have been neutralised and three suspects arrested during special operations in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch.

The operations followed credible intelligence of terrorist activities in the general area.

The Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement following an operational feedback by the military.

The statement partly read, “The troops set up an initial position at Sabon Sara village, where it was discovered that insurgents had abandoned a herd of rustled cattle as they hastily escaped from the location. The troops recovered the cattle and handed them over to locals before continuing the advance.

“The troops then sighted insurgents at the Market Square of Galadimawa. A swift exchange of fire resulted in six insurgents being neutralized by the troops.

“A further search of the market area led to the arrest by the troops of three suspected collaborators and informants believed to have been offering logistic assistance to the criminal elements. Two motorcycles and four mobile phones were also recovered.

“Receiving the report, the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, congratulated the troops – under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General MLD Saraso – for the breakthrough. The Governor urged the security forces to pursue a thorough investigation towards dislodging more criminal networks.

“Special operations will continue in the general area and other locations of interest.

“In the meantime, the Government of Kaduna State hereby appeals to locals in frontline communities to continue to volunteer timely intelligence to the nearest security formations, or to the 24-hour Security Operations Room on the following lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

“Finally, informants who provide information to terrorists on the movements of security forces and citizens, are warned to desist from these actions, as they are being trailed for diligent prosecution.”