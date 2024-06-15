Troops Neutralize Six Bandits in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized a total of six terrorist elements during a strong round of clearance operations in Birnin Gwari local government area, Kaduna State.

The troops of Sector 4 Operation Whirl Punch and 198 Special Forces Battalion conducted the special operations in Birnin Gwari LGA, in response to precise intelligence on terrorist activities in the area.

This was disclosed by Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, after receiving operational feedback from the military.

His statement partly read, “The troops began their mission by successfully clearing hot spots at Maidaro, Ngade Alha, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa, Farin Ruwa, Maganda, Sabon Layi and Kampanin Doka villages.

“On arriving at Saulawa, contact was made with the bandits, and two of the criminals were swiftly neutralized by the troops during the engagement. One motorcycle and a Baofeng Radio Set were recovered.

“The troops made further contact with bandits at Farin Ruwa, where four enemy fighters were neutralized in the ensuing firefight.

“The troops cleared the area and recovered the following items:

– One GPMG

– Two AK47 rifles

– Six AK47 magazines

– One FN rifle magazine

– Twenty-two rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition

– Fifty-one rounds of 7.62 special ammunition

– One motorcycle

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, congratulated the troops – led by Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch and General Officer Commanding, One Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso – for another remarkable outing and notable breakthrough in the push against banditry in the flashpoint location.

“The Governor lauded the victory as another testament to the power of efficient collaboration and coordination embraced by the forces, and supported by the government. He urged the troops to remain unrelenting in their advance towards the heart of the bandits enclaves.

“Citizens are encouraged to render useful information to the government through Kaduna State’s Security Operations Room via the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”