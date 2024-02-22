Troops Neutralize Notorious Bandit Boderi Isyaku in Kaduna

Notorious bandit, insurgent and ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, has been neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Army, around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs of Kaduna State.

This feat was confirmed to the Kaduna State Government by security forces carrying out internal security operations and diligent checks from human intelligence sources.

Boderi is said to be the mastermind of the abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death and destruction in Kaduna State and neighboring Niger State, with a trademark of brutal attacks, mass abductions and cruel, relentless killing. His elimination comes as the culmination of tireless efforts by dedicated troops committed to restoring peace and security in the region. The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army (and Force Commander, Operation Whirl Punch) Major General VU Okoro, coordinated the operation through meticulous planning and intelligence.

“The troops on Wednesday night, came in contact with Boderi and his fighters around Bada general area of Chikun LGA. Despite the terrorists’ well-fortified position, the troops laid a successful ambush. Boderi and his associates walked into the trap, and were cornered.

“In the ensuing confrontation, Boderi chose to resist the troops and engaged them in a fierce firefight. He was ultimately subdued, and his reign of terror ended in a burst of bullets and eternal ignominy. Two of his associates were likewise neutralized. After the operation, the troops recovered two AK47 rifles, 300 rounds of ammunition, nine AK47 magazines, one magazine carrier, one Baofeng radio set and five motorcycles.

“The elimination of Boderi Isyaku, as a notable milestone in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry, demonstrates the effectiveness of determined and coordinated efforts by security forces in confronting those who seek to spread fear and chaos.

“Boderi, known for his ruthlessness and cunning, had long eluded the grasp of security forces, while orchestrating the kidnappings of prominent figures, innocent civilians, school children and students with impunity. His activities not only caused untold pain to thousands of victims and families, but also posed a stiff challenge to law enforcement agents, who, at various times were only a whisker away from apprehending this menace.

“Boderi was involved in a range of deadly attacks spanning Sabon Birni, Rigasa, Buruku, Gwagwada, Rijana and Kateri general areas, the Kaduna-Abuja Road, the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, as well as Shiroro, Alawa, and Mangoro general areas of neighbouring Niger State. His activities included vast and elaborate operations in cattle rustling and gunrunning. He was also known to have built a close rapport with terrorist groups, collaborating with them towards establishing footholds in these areas. Recent intelligence reports revealed his plans to attack a school in his sphere of operation. Those plans have been thankfully truncated.

“It was Boderi who plotted and executed the 11th March 2021 abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA. This high-profile kidnapping generated shock waves and massive panic around the country, as dozens of young students were whisked away and their families left to deal with unimaginable turmoil.

“On the 24th of August 2021, Boderi masterminded another deadly attack, this time on the Afaka campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Igabi LGA. Two officers were killed and another abducted. Weeks later, on 14th September 2021, Boderi led his gang of bandits in the kidnapping of the Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Atto, around Dutse village, Chikun LGA.1

“The Emir’s Police Detail was killed.These are a few highlights in the profile of a mindless monster, fueled by undiluted hate and evil, veiled underneath an apparently harmless, innocent and youthful exterior. Without a doubt, this baby-faced terror was one of the most dangerous individuals in the country, single-handedly tearing apart the lives of entire communities across several states.

“Receiving the report, Governor Sani expressed his elation at the development, which he described as a pointer to the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved. The Governor commended Major General Okoro, for his stellar leadership, and praised the troops for their assertive victory. Governor Sani went on to assure security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and readiness to sustain cooperation, towards the successful achievement of their objectives.

“In the wake of this development, authorities and members of the public must be informed that some of Boderi’s associates and gang members sustained gunshot injuries during that decisive encounter. Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying such suspicious injuries, but to immediately report these persons to security agencies. The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”