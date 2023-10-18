Troops Neutralize Insurgents in Birnin Gwari

Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have continued to sustain the aggressive posture of ongoing operations to rid the nation of terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes across the country.

In recent operations, troops of 2 Battalion acting on actionable intelligence on 17 October 2023 staged an ambush against marauding insurgents at Udowa general area in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State. During the operations, troops neutralized three insurgents in a fierce fire fight, while others escaped in disarray. Troops recovered from the fleeing insurgents, a bandolier containing 111 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one AK 47 magazine, 2 motorcycles, one set of high frequency communication radio and 2 mobile phones. Sadly one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter.

In another operation the same day, troops of 1 Brigade on a stop and search operation intercepted a suspected Ammunition courier in Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was on a mission to deliver ammunition to a Bandit leader named Gishiri. The vigilant troops recovered a bag containing 224 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one mobile phone and the sum of four thousand naira (#4,000)only from the courier. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further investigations.

In the North East theatre of operations, a notorious Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Commander, identified as Bulama Bukar has surrendered to troops of 5 Brigade in Gubio.The surrendered terrorist was the commander of the BHT Camp Tapkin Chad at Gilima village in Abadam LGA of Borno state. Items recovered from the surrendered terrorist include one AK 47 rifle, 5 magazines, 44 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one magazine carrier jacket, one knife, one motorcycle and the sum of twenty three thousand, five hundred naira (#23,500.00) only. The suspect is currently undergoing profiling sessions.