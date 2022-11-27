Troops neutralize four bandits in Chikun LGA.

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralized four bandits during clearance operations in identified hideouts around Tsohon Gayan, Chikun LGA.

This was conveyed in operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government. The troops made contact and pursued the fleeing bandits. Two bandits were neutralized during the engagement, while credible human intelligence sources revealed that two others died from gunshot wounds.

Credible sources in the general area reported that two of the four neutralized have been identified as Dogo Mallam and Bello Mallam.

The troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one magazine with 22 rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the report, and praised the troops for their resilience and courage in the latest success.

Clearance operations will continue in the general area and other locations.