Troops Neutralise Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons, Others

In sustained operations to clear the North East of terrorism, gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Hadin Kai with close air support on Monday 23 January 2023 have again neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists following the terrorists’ failed ambush on troops on Damboa-Maiduguri road in Borno State. Troops also recovered MRAP, motorcycles, weapons, medical suppliers amongst others.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until terrorism and other criminalities are brought to an end in the Northeastern region.

The troops also greatly appreciate the locals and well meaning Nigerians for their prayers and support that have contributed to the successes being recorded in the war against the terrorists in the North East.