Troops Neutralise Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

The ongoing clearance operation by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army has continue to yield positive result.

Acting on credible and timely intelligence on the kidnap of 6 persons at Hayin Tsando general area of Maraban Jos, the gallant troops quickly mobilize and embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with bandits/criminal elements and a heavy fire fight ensued.

During the operation, troops successfully rescued 6 kidnapped victims, captured 2 AK 47 rifles and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch Maj Gen Valantine Okoro has commended the troops for their resilience and further charged them to continue their aggressive tempo until all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility are completely eradicated.

He also appealed to all paramedics to be on lookout for persons with gunshot wounds and report to the Nigerian Army and other sister security services for prompt action.