Troops Neutralise Bandits, Rescue Captives In Kaduna, Niger, Kano

In continuation of the ongoing clearance operation to rid the North Western part of the country of terrorism and banditry activities, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and operation Whirl Punch have carried out series of operations against all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility. During these operations, troops have neutralized several bandits, rescued many captives and cleared/destroyed countless bandits hideouts and motorcycles.

On 11 July 2023, troops successful cleared bandits location at Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari and Saulawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the operation, troops neutralized 2 bandits and destroyed 2 motorcycles.

Similarly, troops of the Division in Kano State raided bandits hideout in Dogon Ruwa and Mayan Ruwa in Falgore forest on 12 July 2022 and arrested 4 bandits. On the same day at Fatika in Kaduna State, troops had intense fire fight with the bandits/cattle rustlers and recovered 72 Cows, 29 Sheep and a motorcycle.

In these vein, on 15 July 2023, during clearance operation at Kuriga and Manini villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops came in contact with bandits who had earlier abducted commuters and were taking them to the bushes so as to negotiate ransom. Troops engaged the criminal element and overpowered them thereby forcing the bandits to abandon their captives and absconded into the tick forest in disarray with gunshot wounds. As a result, troops successfully rescued 19 abductees and escorted them to their destination at Udawa where they were reunited with their family members.

Again, on 17 July 2023, acting on credible intelligence, troops embarked on a fighting patrol to a bandits hideouts in Doka, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State. During the operation, troops recoverd 7 Dane guns, 4 Cutlasses and 4 leg chains. Troops destroyed the camp and proceeded to clear Maguzawa, Parker and Akote villages all in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, on 22 and 23 July 2023, troops cleared bandits hideouts in kwanan Mutua in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and rescued 3 kidnapped victims. At Tasha Itche in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops cleared bandits hideouts, neutralized 1 bandit and rescued 6 kidnapped victims. All the rescued victim were reunited with their families.

Determined to make life unbearable for the criminal elements, on 27 July 2023, the gallant troops proceed to clear Kajuru- Gyengere-Tantatu and Kujeni in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the clearance operation, troops neutralized 2 bandits, rescued 2 kidnapped victims, captured one motorcycle and 2 phones.

Lastly, on 1 August 2023 at Sabon Gida and Sarkin Pawa general area of Niger State, during a clearance operation, troops had contact and a fierce exchange of fire with bandits forcing the criminals to run in disarray. During the encounter, one bandit was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evidence in the blood stain on grasses and all footpath in the bushes.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Major General BA Alabi has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and professional disposition of the troops throughout the clearance operation and as well commended their committed efforts which resulted in the latest success. He charged the troops not to relent until all criminal enclaves in the Division Area of Responsibility are cleared. He also appealed to all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avail the the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.