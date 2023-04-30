Troops Neutralise Bandits, Recover Arms, Ammunitions In Zamfara

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI on Sunday conducted an ambush operation at a bandits’ crossing point at ANKA, a point leading to DAN KAMPANI in ANKA Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Troops made contact with bandits and following a firefight, neutralised three terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General Musa Danmadami.

The statement read in part, “Items recovered are one PKT gun with 48 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, three AK 47 rifles, three magazines with 63 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and three motorcycles.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”