Troops Neutralise Bandits In Kaduna

Army troops

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized several bandits during clearance operations in bandit enclaves around Idasu, Fatika and Makera forests in Giwa.

This was disclosed in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government. According to the report, many bandits have been confirmed neutralized so far, while others still fled with gunshot injuries to the Hayin Siddi area around the interstate boundaries.

The Kaduna State Government noted the report with satisfaction, and has commended the troops heartily for the success, while urging them on to further breakthroughs.

The Government appeals to citizens in these general areas to report suspicious individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries to the security operations room, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.

Offensives in the general area are in progress, and citizens will be updated on further developments.

