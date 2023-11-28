Troops Neutralie Bandits, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV from 20 to 27 November 2023, neutralised bandits, recovered arms/ammunition and arrested 54 suspects in connection with kidnapping, murder, arms dealing, criminal attacks, railway vandalism, cattle rustling and farm destruction. On 20 November 2023, following manhunt on suspected killers of Pastor Mako Maraya and the kidnap of his wife at Damakasuwa village in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State, troops conducted raid operations at a hideout of the suspected criminals in Bakin Kogi general area and arrested 7 suspects, Yahaya Haruna, Idris Abubakar, Haruna Bawa, Abubakar Ado, Ibrahim Haruna, Ayuba Adamu and Jamilu Adamu. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation. On 22 November 2023, troops responded to a distress call on the activities of suspected kidnappers at Fobur Kassa village in Jos East LGA of Plateau State.

Troops in conjunction with hunters mobilised to the scene and engaged the suspected kidnappers. In the process, one of the criminals was neutralised while the other fled with gunshot wounds. Also, troops raided a hideout of suspected drug peddlers within Mangu town, Plateau State on the same day and arrested 9 suspects with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs. Suspects will be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.

On 23 November 2023, troops raided a local weapon manufacturing factory at Ban village, Heipang District in Barkin Ladi LGA, and arrested one of the manufacturers, Mr. Sunday Markus Dung. Troops recovered one rifle, one Sub Machine Gun, one pistol, 7 unfinished fabricated rifles, rounds of 7.62mm NATO and one Lister generator. Other items recovered include fabricating materials, military kits, 4 mobile phones and some sum of money. Also, based on actionable intelligence, troops arrested the killer of one counselor, Hon. Dung Chalong from Chit village, Heipang District in Barkin Ladi LGA. The killer, John Chunwang confessed to killing the victim with a gun during an ensuing land dispute between him and the deceased. Suspect is currently undergoing interrogation. Additionally, troops rescued three kidnapped victims Mrs. Leah Redzak, Paulina Pwajock and Dorathy Ajiji earlier kidnapped at Ndor village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. The victims were rescued at Tenti village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

In another development, the Honourable Member Representing Ikulu Ward, Community Leader and parents of 2 arrested armed robbers, Bawa Ahmad and Dawa Ahmad, surrendered a 9mm Sub Machine Gun to troops deployed in Kafanchan. On 26 November 2023, troops on a stop and search operation arrested 2 suspects, Issac Adams and Mary Emmanuel with one pistol, 7 live cartridges, 2 cell phones and some amount of money. Similarly, troops conducted a raid operation at Nyankala community in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. During the operation, 2 rifles, one cutlass, 3 daggers, one axe and some cartridges were recovered.

In all, a total of 58 suspects were arrested in connection with various crimes within the last one week while one terrorist was neutralised. Nine suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 5 for dealing in arms, 9 for murder, 4 for farm destruction,18 for suspected banditry, 12 for drug peddling and one for cattle rustling. A total of 103 cows and 40 rams were recovered. Additionally, 3 kidnapped victims were rescued, 7 attacks on vulnerable communities deterred and 5 distress calls promptly responded to.