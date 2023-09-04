Troops Neitralise Six Kidnappers, Arrest Gunrunners

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV from 28 August to 4 September 2023 have arrested 54 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, farm destruction, armed robbery, gunrunning and illicit drugs trafficking amongst others

The troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and local hunters neutralised 5 suspected kidnappers at Tahuwa community and recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, one SMG rifle and 105 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Troops also carried out a sting operation across Plateau and Kaduna States, during which 3 kidnappers were arrested and a suspected bandit, Dauda Tahiru was also arrested in connection with the last attack at Heipang village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

Similarly, following actionable intelligence, troops tracked down and arrested a notorious gunrunner, Da Nyam and one other at Kwang/Kafanchan communities of Jos South/Jama’a LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States. During the operation, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one DICON graded AK 47 rifle with registration number 563706042 and 1 magazine. Suspects are currently undergoing interrogation. Troops also conducted clearance operations at Alaghom village/Maijuju forest, Anguware hills and Fofur general areas in Mangu LGA and recovered one motorcycle and one AK 47 rifle loaded with rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. OPSH also handed over suspects and recovered truck load with vandalised railway slippers to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Plateau State Command for further action.

Following a distress call, troops thwarted a criminal attack around Rokwat and Mararaban Kantoma villages in Barkin Ladi LGA and also contained a reprisal attack in Ruga Fulani at Danhausa village. Troops also rescued kidnapped victims Alhaji Buba Musa, Friday Luka, Joy Sunday, Marachi Chimeze and a pregnant woman at Munguna/Kuba/Kagoro/ Igai villages in Plateau and Kaduna States respectively.

In the same vein, troops apprehended one Mr Ibrahim Mohammed for car theft at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. Troops also recovered 11 empty cases and rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition while responding to a kidnap incident at Angware village in Jos East, Plateau State.

Additionally, troops arrested 2 herders, Musa Mamuda and Musa Alhaji for farm destruction at Yagbak village in Zango Kataf while 27 cows were recovered for grazing on a farmland at Bot village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. Furthermore, 41 drug dealers were arrested at Congo Russia in Jos North and are currently in custody for further action to NDLEA.

A total of 54 arrests were effected, 6 kidnappers neutralised, 7 victims rescued from kidnappers, 2 gunrunners arrested and 2 attacks on vulnerable communities deterred within the period while responding promptly to a total of 13 distress calls.

The Commander OPSH Major General AE Abubakar appreciates the good people of Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna for the cooperation so far enjoyed and urges citizens to continually provide actionable information to troops, as they work tirelessly and professionally to get rid of all criminal elements operating within these communities.