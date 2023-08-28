Troops Nab Murder Suspect, Rail Track Vandals, Neutralize Bandits

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV from 21 to 28 August 2023 have arrested 17 criminal suspects in connection with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs.

The troops arrested 5 murder suspects for killing one Mr Joshua Deme on his farm at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Troops also carried out a sting operation at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State, where a suspected kidnapper, Mr Baba Yusuf Habu who has been on the wanted list of OPSH was arrested. Another kidnap incident was foiled at Angwan Takai village in Bokkos LGA consequent upon prompt response to a distress call by the troops.

In a similar development, troops raided the hideout of criminals at Gwash and Kamantan villages in Jos North/Zango Kataf LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States; and recovered 1 pistol, cartridges and rounds of 7.62mm special. A notorious armed robber Mohammed Lawal was also arrested in Kafanchan town by troops and 2 fabricated rifles and 1 pistol were recovered.

In the same vein, troops intercepted a truck with registration number EKY617XF conveying vandalised railway tracks along road Gidan Ado village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Also, a drug kingpin, Maxwell Dusu Davou was nabbed during a sting operation with substances suspected to be illicit drugs at Waye Foundation Du in Jos South LGA.

Furthermore, a fighting patrol made contact around the Alaghom and Mangu axis leading to the neutralisation of some bandits. Troops recovered 1 X AK-47 rifle and another fabricated rifle. Additionally, troops arrested over 237 cows within the period for farm destruction/ cattle rustling activities, especially within the Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Fas and Riyom axis. A total of 17 arrests were effected, 9 victims rescued from kidnappers, 6 armed robbery attempts foiled and 4 attacks on vulnerable communities deterred within the period.

OPSH assures the good people of Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna of maximum protection and continued prompt responses to all distress calls intending to rid all criminal elements operating within these communities.