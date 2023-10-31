Troops Nab Gunrunner, Kidnappers, Rescue Victims

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV from 22 to 29 October 2023, arrested 34 suspects in connection with kidnapping, criminal attacks, cattle rustling, gunrunning, farm destruction, theft as well as recovered arms/ammunitions and illicit drugs.

On 22 October 2023, troops arrested a suspected arms dealer and member of a criminal courier network, Zaharadeen Lukman also known as Dandini at Ashawuce village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The suspect before his arrest had been declared wanted for arms dealing in Southern Kaduna general area. The suspect is being profiled for further action. Similarly, on 23 October 2023, troops arrested Mr Lawal Suleiman, member of a gunrunning syndicate specialized in illegal distribution of arms and ammunition to criminals in Southern Kaduna. The suspect was arrested at Tagama checkpoint Samaru in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. On 26 October 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested a notorious gunrunner, Abdullahi Ibrahim Muhammed at Angwan Alede in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. During the arrest, troops recovered 1 infinix Hot Note 9 mobile phone, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine loaded with 9mm rounds of ammunition, multiple ID cards which include vigilante group, Dangote Spaghetti and cement department staff ID, first aid group of JIBWIS ID card, 2 First Bank ATM cards and hard drugs. Additionally, on 27 October 2023, troops arrested a suspected gunrunner, Gyang Yusuf at Rakung village in Barkin Ladi and recovered 39 rounds of 9mm special rounds and a sum of money.

On 24 October 2023, acting on credible information, troops of Sector 7 OPSH arrested 2 suspected kidnappers, Ishaku Gata and Gidado Lere at Manchok village in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State. The suspects are linked with various kidnapping activities at Chori village in Kaura LGA. Likewise on 25 October 2023, troops carried out raid operation at Lohtiyes Hotel in Bokkos and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers, Saleh Jibril, Iliyasu Salisu, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Abubakar Sabiu Yau’u, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies for various kidnapping activities in Bokkos LGA and environ. Also, on 26 October 2023, troops arrested one suspected kidnapper Anas Iliya at Josho village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Furthermore, based on reliable information, troops on 28 October 2023, arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bawa Ahmad at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation linked suspect to the recent kidnapping activities in Kamuru general area and he is being profiled for further action. In the same vein, on 29 October 2023, troops deployed at Sector 4 OPSH arrested a suspected armed robber, Mr Buwa Tafawa at Barkin Ladi town in Barkin Ladi LGA. Preliminary investigation linked suspect to robbery activities in Barkin Ladi general area.

On 23 October 2023, troops deployed at Sector 5 rescued Mrs Favour Bitrus at Gada Biu village in Bokkos LGA, who was kidnapped at Fakkos village in Bokkos LGA. Similarly, on 28 October 2023, troops rescued one Lukman Abdullahi who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen at Angwan Malam village in Sanga LGA, Kaduna State. The victim was rescued during a search and rescue operation at forest general area and high-grounds in Sanga LGA.

On 22 October 2023, troops foiled an armed robbery incident by unidentified gunmen along Mangu- Barkin Ladi road, at Kaskara village under Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State and rescued one victim Mr Deshi Kichime Titus, while the criminals fled with gunshot wounds. On 24 October 2023, troops of Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Mangu Division foiled communal clash between Fulani and Mwaghavul locals at Kilinfat village in Mangu LGA.