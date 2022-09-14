Troops’ Morale Boosted By Bandits’ Dismantling – COAS

Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant-General Faruk Yahaya, has said troops’ morale and citizens’ confidence was being boosted by the dismantling of the cohesion of terrorists and bandits.

General Yahaya, who spoke at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff 3rd quarter conference in Abuja, said: “Our kinetic actions in the North-East theatre of operations have continued to dismantle the cohesion of the insurgents resulting in massive surrenders of the terrorists.

This has positively impacted on the morale of troops and greatly bolstered the confidence of the citizens. Efforts must therefore be geared towards leveraging on the gains so far recorded to stamp out the miscreants permanently.

He said, “You have all done well in the implementation of the decisions taken during the last conference as evident in the successes recorded, particularly in our ongoing operations across all theatres of operation.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to perform its roles professionally in the region in collaboration with other Services and security agencies as well as State and Local Government authorities.

“The recent successful hosting of Nigerian Army Day Celebration in the South East has impacted positively on the security situation in the region even as the troops continue to take decisive actions against the secessionists.

“Equally, the troops deployed in the South- South region under Operation Delta Safe have continued to perform creditably with the rejuvenated joint operations leading to the arrest of several suspects and their sponsors. Concerted effort is ongoing to ensure maximal revenue is derived by the country from its oil ventures in the South-South region.”

Continuing, the COAS noted, among others, “our offensive operations in the North West and North Central regions have also been intensified. Accordingly, troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force have continued to neutralize bandits’ and destroy their hideouts under the recently launched onslaughts such as Operation Desert Sanity.

“The Nigerian Army is also firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections. As electioneering activities for general elections begin, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct.

“You may all recall that in the last conference I mentioned that the Nigerian Army will review its Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for general elections. I am happy to inform you all that the reviewed document is ready and will be distributed at the end of this conference.

“Commanders are therefore to ensure that all personnel deployed for security duties during the election period are given personal copies and thoroughly educated on the guidelines provided in the document.

“The commanding officers are tactical commanders who lead or deploy the point sections and contact troops in most of our operations. Talking to them directly through the Conference is expected to improve their confidence, operational skills and competences and thus enhance the outcomes of our operations.