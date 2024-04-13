Troops Kill 188 Terrorists, Arrest 330 In One Week

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops on internal operations across the country killed 188 terrorists, arrested 330 others and rescued 133 hostages in the last one week.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba in a statement on Friday said the troops also arrested 36 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen products worth N637.7 million

He said the troops in the period under review recovered 270 assorted weapons and 5,083 assorted ammunition.

He gave a breakdown of recovered items to include 122 AK47 rifles, 47 locally fabricated gun, 47 dane guns, 24 automatic pump action guns, eight locally fabricated pistols, two locally made single barrel guns, one double barrel gun, one hand grenade and one IED.

Other items include 2,129 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,686 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 116 rounds of 9mm ammo, 133 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball ammo, 151 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, 619 live cartridges, 34 magazines, 8 HH radios, 8 vehicles, 40 motorcycles, 6 bicycles, 50 mobile phones and the sum of N610,210, amongst other items.

Meanwhile, troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 21 illegal refining sites, 51 dugout pits, 24 boats, 21 storage tanks and 4 vehicles.

Troops also recovered 28 cooking ovens, 672,350 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,530 litres of illegally refined AGO.

He said many terrorists’ leaders have been killed and reiterated the commitment of the military to win the war.