Troops Intercept Terrorists, Recover Weapons, Others

In a series of meticulously executed operations, troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter terrorism operations in Imo State have made substantial progress in the ongoing battle against terrorism and insurgency. The troops in collaboration with other security forces conducted successful raids on multiple hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), leading to the arrest of key terrorists’ kingpins and the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

One of the raid operations was conducted in Orlu Local Government Area (LGA), targeting notorious kingpins, namely Izuchukwu Emejuru, aka “Kingkong,” and Chibuzor Chikwe, alias “Onyema.” The raid resulted in the arrest of these suspects and the confiscation of a variety of weapons, including a Semi automatic pump-action gun, a locally made gun, and a pistol. Additionally, valuable items belonging to Eze Ogberuru, whose palace was earlier desecrated and burnt with his belonging carted away by ESN elements, were recovered by the troops.

In another decisive operation, troops raided the hideout of a suspected IPOB/ESN kingpin identified as Chinemerem, aka “Bam Bam,” in Ezeinyen Okwe Umucheke, Onuimo LGA. The operation led to the neutralization of Chinemerem, as he attempted to reach for his weapon and the arrest of several of his accomplices. A substantial amount of weapons, ammunition, and IPOB/ESN paraphernalia were seized, and the hideout was subsequently destroyed.

Further demonstrating their resolve, troops intercepted suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists at a hideout in Amausa, Okigwe LGA. Overpowered in the ensuing shootout, the terrorists were forced to flee in disarray, abandoning a cache of ammunition and motorcycles. The troops recovered 72 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm (NATO) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 rounds of 5.56mm, one FN Rifle, a pair of military desert boots and one green beret.

In a related development, troops successfully tracked and arrested a suspected terrorist, identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, in Edu LGA of Kwara State. The operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, magazines, and ammunition.

These operations underscore the synergy and commitment of the security forces in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by terrorist groups and criminal elements. The gallant troops have continued to be relentless in their efforts to guarantee the safety and security of Nigerians.