Troops Intercept Large Quantity Of Ammunition In Kaduna

In another significant breakthrough, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA.

According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

A search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla – revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car. After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered:

– 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

– 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition

– 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition

Five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered.

The driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, is in custody for further investigation.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

The Governor warmly appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, for the latest notable breakthrough recorded.

Governor El-Rufai charged the security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect, and intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the State and beyond.

Delta Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber, Recover Two Pistols

On Sunday at about 1000hrs, Operatives of Dragon 18 and 29 of the Nigeria Police Force, while on stop and search duty along Jeremi/Iwhrekan road in Ughelli South LGA, Delta State, intercepted a tricycle with Reg. No. GBB 022 UN driven by one Isreal Sibito ‘m’ 58yrs conveying three females and one male passenger.

While search was being carried out, the male passenger who was later identified as Joseph Vincent ‘m’, age 24yrs jumped down from the tricycle and ran into a nearby bush in an attempt to escape. He was given a hot chase by the operatives and arrested.

When search was conducted on him, two locally fabricated berretta pistols were recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.

The Delta State Police Command, in a statement on Thursday, urged members of the public to exercise patience when they are subjected to stop and search by police operatives as it is for the collective good.