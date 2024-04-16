Troops Intercept Gunrunner in Taraba, Foil Kidnap Attempt

In a series of successful operations, Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counter- terrorism Counter- insurgency operations in Taraba and Benue States have made significant strides in disrupting terrorist activities. The operations resulted in the arrest of a gun runner, foiling of a kidnap attempt, and extermination of a terrorist.

In Taraba State, troops, in collaboration with vigilantes, acted on actionable intelligence to apprehend one Mansir Mohammed at Jalingo Motor Park, who has been reportedly involved in gun-running activities with terrorists. His arrest led to the nabbing of other members of his syndicate and the recovery of one Semi Automatic Pump Action gun, one locally fabricated gun, a Peugeot car, 5 mobile phones, and the sum of forty-five thousand Naira (N45,000) only.

In a separate operation, troops on routine patrol at Miyande Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have intercepted two terrorist suspects who concealed a Automatic rifle underneath the seat of a motorbike on which rode. The vigilant troops recovered one AK- 47 Rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a motorcycle.

In another development, troops responded to a distress call and successfully foiled a kidnap attempt within Zaki-Biam Town in Zaki-Biam Local Government Area of Benue State. During the intervention, troops neutralized one kidnapper in a shootout with the criminals and recovered a Beretta Pistol with 4 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

These successful operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and insurgency in its strive to ensure security in the country. We urge members of the public to continue to support our troops as they conduct their operations.