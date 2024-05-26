Troops Hold Show pf Force in Plateau

In a display of synergy and readiness to jointly combat security threats on the Plateau, Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) organized a Show of Force/10KM Route March for troops and personnel of other security agencies operating in Plateau State on 25 May 24. The exercise was part of precursor activities to enhance synergy and cooperation amongst all security agencies for a safer Plateau.

The event, which was flagged off at Polo Field in Jos Metropolis, pooled over 1,000 security personnel from 20 different security agencies in Plateau State and covered 10 kilometres within the metropolis.

Addressing the participants shortly after the exercise, the Commander OPSH/GOC 3 Div Maj Gen AE Abubakar noted that the exercise was in line with the vision and Command Philosophy of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa CFR and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja NAM as well as the Services Chiefs and heads of security agencies which seek to promote synergy, jointness and cooperation in tackling the multi-dimensional security challenges in the country.

The Commander also expressed his gratitude to all the heads of security agencies for their unwavering dedication and cooperation in improving the security situation in Plateau State and environs. He affirmed the commitment of the security agencies to continue working in harmony and to ensure that Plateau State remains safe and secure for all residents.

The momentous event not only underscores the collective resolve of security agencies but exemplifies the shared vision of a safer and more secure Plateau State through unified efforts and cooperation of all security agencies.