Troops Hail COAS’ Philosophy on Security

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Bamidele Alabi, said that the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS’) Command Philosophy, enables the NA and security agencies, to work together to strengthen and guarantee the security of the nation.

General Alabi, made the statement on 6 February, 2024, while receiving the Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Commandant Augustin N Padonu, on a courtesy visit in his office. He expressed deep satisfaction at the level of synergy and collaborative efforts between the NA and security agencies, which he said, has contributed to the successes achieved while fighting insecurity in the nation. The GOC, also said that the laws establishing the various agencies, spells out their specific responsibilities. “We are mandated by the constitution to provide aid to civil authorities”, he said. He assured the Commandant of the Division’s full collaboration and support whenever the need arises.

Earlier in his speech, Commandant Augustin Padonu, expressed gratitude to the GOC for giving him and his team the opportunity to interact with him on sensitive issues bothering on state and national security. He noted, that the NA has been responsible for major training programmes of NSCDC; adding that the synergy has deepened the cordial relationship existing between the two services.

Speaking further, the Commandant, noted that detection of illegal minners, thorough examination of activities of minners and other criminal elements and protection of oil/gas pipelines form part of their basic responsibilities. He pleaded with the GOC to continue to oblige his Command the necessary support to enable it achieve its mandate.