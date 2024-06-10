Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt in Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for internal security duties successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by a suspected terrorist group along the Ughelli-Patani Road in Delta State.

The troops’ swift response to a distress call resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped while traveling in a commercial bus.

The troops upon receiving the distress call, rapidly mobilized and confronted the terrorists, who were armed with assorted weapons. A fierce firefight ensued, compelling the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee the scene.

The rescued passengers have been taken into safe custody, where they are receiving necessary care and support. Meanwhile, the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists.