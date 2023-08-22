Troops Foil IPOB Attack In Imo, Ambush Insurgents In Zamfara

Troops hailing from the 34 Artillery Brigade, operating within the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army’s Area of Responsibility, successfully thwarted an assault orchestrated by the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed counterpart, the Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN), against their Forward Operating Base situated at Ukwuorji along the Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

These irredentist combatants undertook their assault endeavor on the 20th of August, 2023, yet they were met with resounding defeat as they encountered the overwhelming firepower of the vigilant soldiers. During the encounter, one of the assailants was neutralized, while two others were apprehended, and the remaining attackers fled the scene.

Various items were recovered from the site of the confrontation, including a vehicle, a mobile phone, a machete, nine expended cases of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and an expended case of 12.7mm Ammunition.

In a separate development, as a result of the robust offensive actions conducted by the troops against insurgents in the northern part of the country, a member of the Boko Haram group, accompanied by his wife, surrendered to the troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison stationed in Gwoza. Among the items seized from the surrendered terrorist were an AK 47 Rifle and 10 live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition.

Furthermore, on the 21st of August, 2023, troops belonging to the 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under the 8 Division’s Area of Responsibility, carried out an ambush operation based on actionable intelligence. This operation was directed against insurgents who were planning an attack on Bobo Village in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Engaging the insurgents in a fierce confrontation, the troops eliminated two of the criminals and confiscated two AK 47 Rifles as well as four motorcycles.

The Nigerian Army earnestly calls upon all law-abiding citizens to lend their support to its ongoing operations aimed at bolstering security across the entire nation.