Troops Engage Terrorists in Shootout, Arrest Two in Taraba

In a decisive operation, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully apprehended two notorious terrorists after a fierce shootout at Geshi Village along Rafin Kada road in Damisa Ward of Donga Local Government Area, Taraba State. The operation, which took place on 11 July 2024, also led to the recovery of two motorcycles used by the criminals.

The operation, conducted by the troops deployed in Akate in Donga Local Government Area, occurred following intelligence reports that revealed an attack in Geshi Village by armed terrorists. Acting on this information, troops swiftly mobilized to the area and engaged the armed men in a fierce exchange of gun battle, ultimately overpowering the terrorists with superior fire power and subdued them forcing the criminals to flee in disarray into the bush with gun shot wounds. Troop continued to explore the success by pursuing the miscreants and arrested 2 terrorists with their motorcycles. The captured terrorist are currently under custody for interrogation.

Speaking after the successful operation, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 OPWS commended the troops for their bravery, swift response, and dedication to duty. He stated, “This operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our troops to ensure the state is free of kidnapping, banditary, and other criminality in our society. He affirmed that the Brigade will continue to intensify efforts to rid Taraba State of criminal elements.”

The Commander also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities stating that 6 Brigade remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Taraba State

In another development, troops of Headquarters 6 Brigade while on routine patrol within the Jalingo metropolis, found a 9 year old pupil named Miss Dorothy Kwatsumen wandering around in her school uniform at Gongomaliki area in Yorro LGA of Taraba State. Preliminary investigation to determine the name of her school and the location of her parents or guardians proved abortive. Consequently, she was moved immediately to the Brigade headquarters for custody to ensure her parents were located.

Eventually, she was later discovered to be a pupil of Glory Children Academy. Troops proceeded to the school location and met the headteacher who informed troops that they had been searching for about 24 hours and have reported the case to the Jalingo Police Division. The pupil was later reunited with her parents.