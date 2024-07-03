Troops Eliminate Terrorists in Kaduna Ambush

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for counter terrorism operations in Kaduna State have averted a potentially devastating terrorist attack by neutralizing 2 terrorists on a mission to carry out their nefarious activities.

The troops, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted 4 armed terrorists on motorbikes at a known terrorists’ crossing point in Kurmin Aja, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, just moments before they could strike.

The troops, displaying exceptional courage, in a well executed ambush, engaged the terrorists in an intense firefight and neutralized 2 of them, while others fled with gun shot wounds into a nearby forest, thereby preventing loss of innocent lives.

Following the successful operation, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of 2 AK-47 Rifles, 30 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 Magazines, and two motorbikes belonging to the terrorists.

All law abiding citizens are hereby urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to security agencies. The collaborative efforts of the public and security forces are critical in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality, as together, we can protect our communities and preserve peace and stability in the region.