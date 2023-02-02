News

Troops Dislodge Bandits, Rescue Victims In Kaduna

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
A fighting patrol from 1 Div today Thursday 2 February 2023 had a meeting engagement with armed bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.

The troops who where escorting the the Chief of Defence Training and Operations Maj Gen SE Udonwa who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray. The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered 2 motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen SE Udonwa, has commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.

