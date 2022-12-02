Troops Dislodge Bandits, Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

The air component of Operation Whirl Punch has reported to the Kaduna State Government that several missions were conducted at various locations of interest in frontline areas.

According to the reports, following credible intelligence of bandits gathering around Ukambo, Chikun LGA, air platforms targeted the location and struck it successfully. Similarly, the hideouts of bandits identified as Alhaji Ishiaka (in Igabi LGA) and Dan Rani (in Birnin Gwari LGA) were targeted and destroyed with rockets.

Furthermore, terrorist camps in Janbirni as well as Takaura, Kuyanbana forest, Birnin Gwari LGA were targeted and destroyed.

The Kaduna State Government was also informed that ten kidnapped citizens have escaped from a bandit camp following armed reconnaissance conducted over Damari Forest in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Four escaped victims, originally from Damari, have been identified as follows:

– Muhammadu Maitireda

– Musa Adamu

– Dahiru Garba

– Badamasi Halilu

The other six escaped citizens were identified as:

– Malam Alawiya

– Maimuna

– Adama

– Garba

– Ahmad and

– Luka.

The six were visiting Damari from a neighbouring state when they were kidnapped. All ten citizens have since been reunited with their families.

In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted fighting patrols along the Gyam-Kuriga-Manini-Udawa-Buruku road in Birnin Gwari LGA.

Contact was made with bandits around Labi Gyam. After a 25-minute exchange, the bandits withdrew from the area. The troops dislodged the camp and recovered one AK47 rifle, seven motorcycles, nine rounds of ammunition and one Baofeng radio charger.

Ground and air patrols will continue in these areas.