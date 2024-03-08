Troops Destroy IPOB Supreme Headquarters

ecalling the commencement of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA (OPUK) that started on 11 February 2024, the combined JTF troops of NA, NN and NAF as well as personnel of NPF, DSS and NSCDC had cleared and liberated ORSU, EKE-UTUTU, TANGO ONE ORSUMORGHU, IHITEUKWA IHITTENANSA and LILU over the last 3 weeks.

In continuation of the sustained operations, the JTF OPUK troops has today 7 March 2024 cleared and destroyed the notorious Supreme Headquarters of the terrorists Indigenous People of Biafara (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN). The headquarters that serves as the last IPOB/ESN stronghold is located in the Mother Valley and spans Orsu and Ihiala LGAs of Imo and Anambra States respectively is about 5,000 feet below sea level. The well concealed and forested location affords the terrorists good cover from air surveillance. It also serves as their command and control centre and military council headquarters.

During the raid operations, the gallant troops encountered, detonated and recovered many command Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and various types of obstacles which were cleared by the determined troops. The troops also came in contact with the terrorists but were subdued with superior fire power with many neutralized while others with varying degrees of gunshot wounds fled into the bush. Thus, all Ndi-Imo and Ndi-Anambra are requested to report any strange face in their communities to OPUK by dialing Emergency Line 193 and Press 2 from their phones.

In addition to many weapons, equipment, IEDs and stolen vehicles recovered over the last 3 weeks, items recovered in the *Mother Valley* today include; 3 x G3 rifles, 9 x Automatic Pump Action Rifles, 7 x Double Barrel Guns, 2 x Locally Made Pistols, 2 x Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 2 x AK 47 Magazine and 1 x G3 Magazine. Others are 26 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 72 Pump Action Cartridges , 1 x Chainsaw, 1 x Laptop, 1 x CCTV DVR, 26 x CCTV Cameras. 17 x Baofeng Radios with Batteries and 10 without batteries including their chargers. Also recovered are, 6 x Handheld IEDs, 26 x android phones, 25 x normal phones, 1 x inverter, 1 x SIM Card Registration Machine, 4 x POS machines, 3 x Motorcycle batteries for igniting IEDs, 2 x Trumpets, 2 x Biafra flags, 20 x ESN certificates, 2 x Dairies containing details of ammunition and food supplies and 2 pairs of Biafra Liberation Army uniforms.

The joint troops also destroyed about 50 tents in the Valley housing the Supreme Headquarters, IPOB/ESN command and control center, Buteuzor’s hideout and residence, offices, their logistics base, temples and shrines used for occultic practices among many other items.

The Force Commander Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada wishes to appreciate the incredible cooperation of sister Services and other security agencies for the success achieved so far.

The Force Commander also enjoins the leaders of all liberated communities to return to their ancestral homes, emplace community efforts to ensure that all criminal elements not from the communities are not allowed to return to desecrate their homelands. The JTF OPUK will continue to provide all security support to such communities within the ambit of the law.

Furthermore all law abiding Ndigbos are enjoined to provide timely and actionable information through OPUK Emergency Line 193 then press Option 2 to help make the South East geopolitical zone a peaceful and conducive environment for socio-economic development to thrive.