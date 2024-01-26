Troops Clear ESN Camp at Okigwe, Neutralist Kidnapper in Owerri

Combined troops of the 82 Division Nigerian, Navy and Air Force in conjunction with the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps cleared several camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) along Umulolo – Umukele – Amousu and Agbobu in Okigwe Local Local Government Area of Imo State.

The troops stormed and destroyed hideouts of the terrorist despite encountering several Improvised Explosive Devices enroute and cordoned-off and searched several buildings used by the terrorist. During the search, signs of terrorists activities, occultic and acts of cannibalism by the group were discovered.The troops also destroyed the IED making factory of the terrorist.

The troops recovered rank badges of 2 Policemen that were kidnapped along Enugu-Port Harcourt road. Other items discovered include Biafran currencies, fake US Dollar bills, Biafran Liberation Army T shirts, and other Biafran insignia. Military kit bags, cables used for IED detonation and axes. Two suspects were arrested and also burnt policemen corpses were discovered for proper burial.

Also, in Owerri Metropolis, troops on night patrol thwarted a kidnapping attempt by some suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists. The troops engaged the criminals in a gun duel forcing them to abandon the victim. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and magazine, a G-3 rifle with mounted magazines and the vehicle used by terrorists.

Furthermore, in a bid to strengthen cordial civil military relations and create a peaceful society, yesterday, the 24 January 2024, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada visited Isiuzo -Amufu community in Enugu State where he addressed the people at the village square. During the address the GOC advised the community on the need to cooperate and assist the military to put an end to the insecurity of the community and the region at large. He assured the people of his commitment to end the herders and farmers clash and youth restiveness within the region.

The GOC also met with other security agencies in the Local Government Area and enjoined them not to relent on the ongoing collaborative efforts and synergy of information gathering and sharing with the military for improved security within the community and the South East at large.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army; Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada wishes to appreciate the incredible cooperation of other security agencies for the success achieved so far. He wishes to enjoin the good people of the South East region to support and continually provide timely, reliable and credible information through the Emergency Line *193* by pressing 2. The Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives and property of the good people of the South East region as it carries out its constitutional roles within the ambit of the law.