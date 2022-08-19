News

Troops Clear Camp Of Notorious Bandit Lawal Kwalba In Kaduna Forest

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
34

Troops have made further inroads in the ongoing campaign against terrorists and armed bandits across the state.

The troops cleared the camp of a notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba, in Rafin Dawa in the Dende general area of Chikun local government.

According to the operational feedback, the troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted a patrol to the location following actionable intelligence.

The troops after clearing the camp recovered some batteries and 27 bags of fertilizer. These materials indicate likely plans to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), considering the bandits’ close alliance with terrorists.

Furthermore, one motorcycle and two mobile phones were recovered as the bandits took to their heels before the troops’ arrival.

The troops extended the search a short distance from the camp, and made some arrests. Investigations are ongoing on the intercepted suspects.

The Kaduna State Government received the report with satisfaction, and praised the sustained efforts by officers and men carrying out the operations.

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
34

Related Articles

Gov Bello Bags Man Of The Year Award

15 hours ago

Lagos Transport Ministry Nabs Illegal Enforcement Agent

16 hours ago

Buhari In Borno, Opens Quarters Zulum Built For Teachers

22 hours ago
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

AbdulRazaq’s Investment In Basic Education Unmatched – Kwara SUBEB Chair

22 hours ago