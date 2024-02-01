Troops Clampdown on Illegal Bunkering Sites in Rivers

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has for the umpteenth time warned vandals and economic saboteurs to shun illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta Region (NDR) and embrace legitimate ventures. He gave the warning in continuation of an upscaled clampdown on all forms of criminalities around waterways, creeks and rivulets in the NDR.

The GOC who led an onslaught against vandals and economic sabatuers, that saw several illegal oil bunkering sites raided at Obama and Uzoma in Kom-Kom Community at Oyingbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State today, 31 January, 2024, expressed the determination of troops to continually deny criminals freedom of action in the region.

While conducting pressmen at the sites, the GOC remarked that troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, during a raid in the early hours of 31 January 2024, where over 15 Boilers, 9 Reservoirs, extensive interconnected pipes amongst several other items used for the organized large scale criminality were discovered. He further stated that the crude oil that has been stolen and reserved for processing is over 5 million liters. He added that en route the location, countless numbers of large Cotonou Boats, capable of transporting over 200,000 liters filled with crude oil were intercepted.

Major General Abdussalam further called on the perpetrators of these criminal acts to shun illegal oil bunkering, as it is illegal, criminal, and dirty. He called on them to embrace legitimate means of businesses and allow the government to do what is supposed to do. “We can see the facilities here. It is not something that ordinary people can set up. It needs money, expertise, and careful planning.” he said.

The GOC further said “So it is beyond the people we arrest. We are following several leads, and we are hoping that those leads will take us to those who are actually responsible. “This activity is illegal, criminal, and dirty. We call on people to embrace legitimate businesses,” he said.

The onslaught against economic vandals in the NDR is not unconnected with the resolve of the Land Component, Operation DELTA SAFE to take out illegal economic hubs and their merchants in the region. This clampdown is coming just a few weeks after the Division destroyed large-scale illegal bunkering sites at Odogwa in Etche LGA.