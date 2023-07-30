Troops Clamp Down Illegal Refinery Sites In Delta

Nigerian Army’s 181 Amphibious Battalion, operating in conjunction with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Tantita Security operatives, has successfully uncovered a major illegal oil refining site in the Owahwa community of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to a statement from the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the discovery was made on July 29, 2023, after a combined team of anti-oil theft personnel acted on a surveillance report regarding illicit activities of illegal oil refiners in the region.

During the operation to dismantle the illegal refining site, the troops found and seized 35 Modular Ovens, which were being used for the unlawful refining of crude oil. Additionally, they discovered 3 fabricated reservoirs, 30 dug-out reservoirs, and 75 galvanized pipes associated with the illegal activities.

The Nigerian Army urges citizens to actively support the ongoing efforts to combat oil theft by promptly reporting any suspected cases of illicit oil refining and bunkering in their communities to the security agencies.