Troops Charged To Be Apolitical

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Aminu Shehu Chinade has enjoined troops of 32 Artillery Brigade Akure to remain apolitical and professional in the discharge of their constitutional roles. Maj Gen Chinade made this call while in 32 Artillery Brigade Akure on familiarisation visit to formations and units under 2 Division Area of Responsibility and also to identify with key stakeholders in the State.

Speaking during his address to the troops, the GOC commended the efforts of the Brigade on the conduct of operations in their Area of Responsibility. He warned the troops to stay apolitical and desist of any activity that would portray the Nigerian Army in bad light. He also reiterated on the need for the officers and soldiers to remain disciplined and professional, as well as continue to work harmoniously with other security agencies in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision which is to have “a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria”.

During his visit, the General Officer Commanding who was accompanied by the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade Akure Brig Gen Mukhtar Adamu also paid a courtesy visit to the Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), represented by the Deputy Governor Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and also to Deji of Akure, His Imperial Majesty Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlede Aladelusi Odundun II, Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akere Kingdom where he conveyed the goodwill message of the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya as well as solicited for more cooperation and support to Nigerian Army formation and units in the State. The General Officer Commanding further assured of continued synergy with other security agencies towards a lasting peace in the State.

Present during the GOC’s visit to the Brigade were the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade Brig Gen Mukhtar Adamu, the Commander 2 Military Intelligence Brigade Brig BS Keji and a host of other senior officers including the Brigade’s chapter of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association.