Troops Arrest Mastermind of Attacks on Taraba Village

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a terrorist mastermind responsible for a deadly attack on Mararaban Azagawa Village in Taraba.

According to a statement by the army, the troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE, (OPWS) acted swiftly following the attack on 16 June 2024, which resulted in the tragic loss of five lives and numerous injuries.

“Responding to the report, the troops of 6 Brigade Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali Local Government Area, launched a special operation to apprehend those behind the attack. Based on credible intelligence, the troops were able to arrest the ringleader, Hassan Ibrahim, also known as Godu, 39 years old. During the arrest, items such as a Dane Gun, cartridges and a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims were recovered from him.

“Hassan Ibrahim has admitted his involvement in the heinous act and has provided valuable information to the Brigade. He is currently in custody, cooperating with authorities to help capture his collaborators.

“The commander of 6 Brigade Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, has applauded the public for providing useful information leading to the capture of the suspect. He urged all to continue supporting the Brigade’s efforts to eliminate criminal activities in Taraba State.

“The successful capture of the terrorist mastermind is a significant achievement for the troops and a step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community. The Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of Taraba State, the statement partly read.