Troops Arrest Gunrunners, Recover Arms in Plateau, Kaduna

TROOPS OF 3 DIVISION/OPERATION SAFE HAVEN ARREST NOTORIOUS GUNRUNNERS RECOVER ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN PLATEAU AND KADUNA STATES

Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have arrested notorious gunrunners, bandits, arms couriers and recovered arms as well as ammunition in several intelligence-driven operations carried out in Plateau and Kaduna States within the last one week. On 21 June 2024, troops conducted operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in suspected bandit’s hideout at Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Additionally, in a combined operation with a sister security agency on 21 June 2024, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State on 20 June 2024. Further information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna, while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State. Troops proceeded for search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms.

The general public is appreciated for furnishing security agencies with credible information leading to the massive recovery. The populace is further urged to continue to cooperate with security agencies in ensuring a crime-free environment.