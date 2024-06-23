Troops Arrest Fake Army Recruiter in Taraba

The Nigerian Army has arrested an individual posing as army recruitment official in Taraba State and attempting to scam aspiring military candidates.

The operation, carried out by troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), followed a visit by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, to the recruitment center at 114 Battalion Jimilari to assess the ongoing process and ensure its transparency.

According to a statement by the army, the imposter was arrested today, 22 June 2024, as he tried to collect money from hopeful recruits, promising them guaranteed entry into the Nigerian Army. The swift action of the troops thwarted his plans, protecting the candidates from falling victim to fraud.

The statement partly read, “During his visit, Brigadier General Uwa addressed the candidates, assuring them of a fair and transparent recruitment process. “We are committed to maintaining a level playing field for all candidates. Our recruitment will be based solely on merit, and we will not tolerate any fraudulent activities,” he declared. He emphasized that recruitment is voluntary and free, warning candidates not to give money to anyone promising to help them succeed in the recruitment screening.

“Speaking on the arrest of the imposter, General Uwa commended the vigilance of the troops, emphasizing that the integrity of the recruitment process is a top priority for the Army. He added that the arrested suspect would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Brigade urges all candidates and the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment exercise to the authorities, as this will help ensure that only the most qualified candidates are inducted into the Nigerian Army.”