Troops Arrest Boko Haram Commander, Logistics Supplier

In a decisive move in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) have achieved significant successes, including the capture of suspected Boko Haram commanders, the arrest of terrorist logistic suppliers and collaborators, as well as the surrender of several terrorists and their families. Additionally, troops have successfully rescued kidnap victims from various locations and recovered looted items from hoodlums posing as protesters.

On 4 August 2024 in Borno State, while acting on credible intelligence regarding terrorists’ movements, troops apprehended two Boko Haram commanders who infiltrated the Damasak Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Mobbar Local Government Area. The suspects, Bana Yamode and Babagana Usman, who claimed to be visiting their families in the camp, had previously led attacks on troops in the area. The troops also apprehended two suspected Boko Haram logistic suppliers, Mallam Mustapha Ismaila (49 years) and Abdulmudalabi Haruna (30 years old) and rescued two minors during the operations. Meanwhile, 50 Boko Haram suspects and their families have surrendered to troops stationed in Bama, Gwoza, and Dikwa Local Government Areas. The surrendering came at the heels of upscaled operations against the terrorists.

In another operation in Yobe State on 4 August 2024, three Boko Haram collaborators were arrested at Gubio Market in Gubio Local Government Area. During preliminary investigation, the suspects admitted to being involved in kidnapping and armed robbery activities in the general area. Items recovered from the suspects include two motorcycles and several mobile phones.

In Kogi State, troops arrested a notorious kidnapping kingpin in Egbe Community of Yagba Local Government Area. The suspect, Mohammed Bello, who belonged to a seven-man syndicate specialized in kidnapping unsuspecting citizens, has been on the security agencies’ wanted criminals’ watchlist. The same troops responded to a distress call regarding a kidnapping incident involving the former Chairman of Kabba Local Government Area. They engaged the terrorists in Egbe Forest, capturing one suspect and rescuing the victim. He has since been reunited with his family.

Relatedly, troops in Ebonyi State responded to a distress call about a kidnap incident in Ezza-Umuhuali Village of Ishielu Local Government Area. The troops aborted the kidnap attempt and arrested a suspect in possession of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, 48 different International passports, and other assorted items.

Troops deployed in Jigawa State have also arrested nine hoodlums involved in looting a shop in Kazaure town. Troops recovered items, including 255 bags of fertilizer, 3 bags of rice, a solar panel, and five motorcycles from the looters.

In a similar development in Plateau State, troops arrested five suspected cultists and recovered a locally made pistol and a cartridge. The troops also apprehended a suspect involved in motorcycle theft at Kara Market in Jos North Local Government area.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency and sundry crimes. He noted that the successes achieved in capturing key Boko Haram commanders, arresting their logistic suppliers, rescuing kidnapped victims, and recovering looted items from hoodlums are highly commendable.

These operations demonstrate the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Army in restoring peace and security in our nation. We urge spirited members of the public to support the security agencies by providing credible information to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing operations.