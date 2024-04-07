Troops Ambush Terrorists in Kaduna, Recover Weapons

In a recent successful Counter terrorism operation, Nigerian Army troops have neutralized a group of terrorists in an ambush operation in Kaduna State. Acting on credible intelligence, the troops targeted the terrorist group, known for using motorbikes to carry out nefarious activities in the region.

During the operation on Friday, 4 April 2024, around Kidandan Village, Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, neutralizing 3 of them. The terrorist group was on transit to repair their motorbikes, which they used as mobility when unleashing their acts of terror on the populace in Kaduna State and across the Northwest region.

The operation also led to the recovery of one Ak 47 Rifle, one stock Ak 47 Rifle, 4 motorbikes, and one Motorola Radio.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to the ongoing Counter terrorism Counter insurgency Operations to ensure the safety and security of the populace. We therefore enjoin members of the public to continue to support Nigerian Army troops and other security operatives as they continue to strive to mitigate security challenges in the country.