Trolls Called Me Frog on Social Media – Davido

Singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said he made a frog pendant to get back at social media trolls.

According to the singer, because of his hoarse voice, he was called a frog on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said he got back at the trolls by making a multi-million-naira frog pendant from Ice Box.

Davido said: “I made a frog pendant because my voice is hoarse and they [trolls] were calling me frog on Twitter. I was like, you know what? I’m going to make a chain out of that sh*t.”

Davido will be heading to this year’s Grammy Awards after being nominated for the first time.