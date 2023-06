Tricycle Rider Finds Bag Of Money, Hands It To Police In Kano

A tricycle rider, Bala Abdulrahman, has handed to the officiers of the Kano State Polcie Command a black leather bag containing money.

According to the resident of Gunduwawa, Gezawa LGA in Kano, he reported himself at Fagge Police Division after he foudn the item in his tricycle.

This was disclosed in a terse statement issued by the police command.