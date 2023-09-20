Politics

Tribunal Sacks Yusuf, Declares APC Winner of Kano Gov Election

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
16
Abba Yusuf
Abba Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf has been sacked by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal while the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the winner of the March 18 election.

This was despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) as winner of the election.

Yusuf’s March 18 victory was challenged by his APC rival, Nasir Gawuna, who proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, a three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
16

Related Articles

Bala Mohammed

Tribunal Affirms Bala Mohammed as Bauchi Governor

8 hours ago
Peter Obi

Why Peter Obi is Challenging PEPT Judgment at Supreme Court – LP

8 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Court Order to CSU Will Expose Mystery Behind Tinubu – PDP

8 hours ago
Hope Uzodimma

Bank on Uzodimma for Development, APC Tells Imo

3 days ago