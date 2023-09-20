Tribunal Sacks Yusuf, Declares APC Winner of Kano Gov Election

Governor Abba Yusuf has been sacked by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal while the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared the winner of the March 18 election.

This was despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) as winner of the election.

Yusuf’s March 18 victory was challenged by his APC rival, Nasir Gawuna, who proceeded to court.

On Wednesday, a three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return which INEC presented to Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.