The Elections petition tribunal in Kano has sacked the New Nigeria Peoples Party House of Representatives member, Muktar Yarima, over a 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐂.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, the three-member tribunal ruled that the primary school certificate submitted by Yarima to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support his qualifications, was forged.

Details later…