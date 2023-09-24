Tribunal Rarely Gives Justice – Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the March 18 Lagos State governorship election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has said justice is rarely gotten at the election petition tribunal.

Jandor said this ahead of Monday’s verdict to be delivered by the tribunal concerning the governorship election which he lost to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said, “I am aware that expectations are high, especially on issues bothering on the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Electoral Act, as well as precedents.

“For me and my political party, the PDP, our resolve to embrace judicial process is to strengthen our democratic process, so as to ensure the best of us are entrusted the positions to serve the rest of us.

“As I refuse to share from the opinion of many, that court of first instance in election petition (Tribunal) rarely do justice, I sincerely hope for thorough and unambiguous interpretations of all grounds of every petition tomorrow in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act. 2022.

“To every Lagosian who keeps yarning for a breath of fresh air in the State of Lagos, I say all hope is not lost.

“I thank you all for staying true to this course, but tomorrow wouldn’t be the end of the 2023 electioneering process.

“It’s not over until it’s finally over.”