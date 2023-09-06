Tribunal Favours Tinubu On 25% In FCT, Drug Case

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, has ruled that the citizens of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, do not enjoy special privileges ahead of other states, therefore, the 25% in FCT case brought by the Labour Party and its candidate Peter Obi, cannot stand.

Obi and the LP had petitioned the tribunal on the grounds that President Bola Tinubu failed to secure 25% of votes in the FCT when he was declared winner of the February 25 presidential election.

However, in a ruling on Wednesday, the PEPT dismissed the petition and ruled in favour of Tinubu.

On the allegations made by the LP that Tinubu was not qualified to contest in view of the $460k fine in relation to narcotics charges in the US, the court held that trial and conviction by a court is the only way to prove guilt.

The court concluded that the case was a civil forfeiture case in the civil docket of the United state north district court, Illinois.

On the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit election results electronically, the court ruled that there is no where in the Electoral Act where the Commission or its agent are mandated to use only electronic method in collating or transmitting election results.