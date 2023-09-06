Tribunal Dismisses Suit Challenging Shettima Nomination

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered a significant ruling on Wednesday as it struck down the petition put forth by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). The petition had raised objections against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presiding over the case, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, the Chief Justice of the Court, declared that the petition lacked both merit and competence, rendering it unfit for consideration. Among the crucial points highlighted in the ruling, Tsammani pointed out that the basis of the petition, which centered on the disqualification issue, pertained to a pre-election matter that should have been presented before a Federal High Court, rather than the Tribunal.

Emphasizing the Tribunal’s jurisdictional limits, Justice Tsammani emphasized that it was not within the Tribunal’s purview to delve into matters of disqualification that questioned the nominations and declarations of Tinubu, Shetima, and the APC’s victory in the presidential election.

Furthermore, the Tribunal deemed the petition to be statute-barred, as it had been filed outside the legally prescribed timeframe.

Additionally, the APM was found to lack the necessary standing (locus standi) to initiate the petition since their presidential candidate, who played an integral role in the presidential election alongside Tinubu, was not included in the petition.

The APM’s grievance centered on allegations that Shetima had engaged in dual nominations for a Senatorial election in Borno and later as a running mate to Tinubu. The APM’s request was for the Tribunal to invalidate the candidacies of both Tinubu and Shetima, citing purported violations of sections 131 and 137 of the 1999 Constitution in the manner in which one Kabiru Masari had opted out as Tinubu’s running mate, and Shetima was brought in as a replacement.